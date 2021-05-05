Jersey hits back at ‘disproportionate’ French threat to cut electricity over Brexit fishing row
- Credit: PA
Jersey has accused France of making “disproportionate” threats after Paris warned it could cut off electricity to the island in a row over post-Brexit fishing rights.
Maritime minister Annick Girardin warned on Tuesday France was ready to take “retaliatory measures” after accusing the Channel Island of dragging its feet over issuing new licences to French boats.
However, Jersey’s external relations minister, Senator Ian Gorst, insisted that there was no justification for such severe measures.
The row came after the island implemented new requirements under the terms of the UK-EU trade deal for boats to submit evidence of their past fishing activities in order to receive a licence to carry on operating in Jersey waters.
Gorst told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “This is not the first threat that the French have made to either Jersey or the United Kingdom since we are into this new deal.
You may also want to watch:
“It would seem disproportionate to cut off electricity for the sake of needing to provide extra details so that we can refine the licences.”
Jersey receives 95% of its electricity from France through three undersea cables.
Most Read
- 1 Bailout too late for Rishi Sunak's wife
- 2 Opinion poll suggests Labour on course to lose Hartlepool by-election
- 3 A toxic waste: The rise and fall of Steve Marriott
- 4 Could Mexican Coke spark a new Coca-Cola cold war?
- 5 Sir Keir Starmer writes open letter to country ahead of Thursday’s elections
- 6 Lawyers challenge decision to remove immunity from MEP facing extradition
- 7 Former Boris Johnson aide 'advised on planning law' while employed by property firms
- 8 Why there is no German Bullingdon Club
- 9 The German mega-scandal that puts ours in the shade
- 10 Dalida: A life ground down by tragedy
Girardin told the French parliament that it gave Paris the “means” to act against the island if the issue could not be resolved.
“Even though I am sorry that it has come to this, we will do so if we have to,” she said.
Gorst however said the island was not seeking to bar boats which had historically fished in Jersey waters and insisted the dispute could be resolved amicably.
He said that of the 41 boats which sought licences under the new rules last Friday, all but 17 had provided the evidence required.
“The trade deal is clear but I think there has been some confusion about how it needs to be implemented because we absolutely respect the historic rights of French fishermen to fish in Jersey waters as they have been doing for centuries,” he said.
“I do think a solution can be found. I am optimistic that we can provide extra time to allow this evidence to be provided.”
He said the Jersey government was now seeking permission from London and Brussels to speak directly with the French fishermen concerned to resolve the issue.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.