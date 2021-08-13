Joe Biden's big call on Afghanistan is not the final word

Opinion

Published: 1:00 PM August 13, 2021 Updated: 1:30 PM August 13, 2021

Joe Biden has changed his Afghan strategy before... chances are he's going to have to change it again

So 9/11 rolls around again and this one, 20 years on from the day that 9/11 joined 25/12 and 1/1 as dates that instantly mean something to virtually everyone, will be different.

The 9/11 that sees the completion of a near total withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. The Biden plan. A plan that has sparked, as many warned it would, a resurrection for the Taliban, an upsurge in violence, renewed fear among the general population, a real threat to the Afghan government and the fragile stability of the country and the region.

As anniversary reminders, it is doubtful that America’s enemies will have prepared anything quite as spectacular as the attacks on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon that made 9/11 what it is in the global public mind. But as the world’s media wearily reports Taliban advances, death and brutal atrocity in their wake, the direct link to the Biden decision is clear, and in the short-termist world in which we live, that means the US president will get much of the blame.

But there was, once upon a time, a very different Biden plan, and while it is impossible to prove historical counter-factuals, it is nonetheless worth reflecting on what might have been, had Biden Plan One been accepted by this then boss, Barack Obama.

A few years ago, a stack of official papers revealed that vice president Biden was something of a lone voice at the US security top table, warning that a ‘troop surge’ of 30,000 planned in late 2009 was a huge mistake, and would not achieve its stated goals.

The papers revealed that both the George W Bush administration on whose watch the war in Afghanistan was launched, and Obama’s which continued it for his eight years despite an election pledge to end war there and in Iraq, knew that the stated goal of a prosperous, pluralistic, politically stable Afghanistan was well-nigh impossible, and America and its allies would not be able to build it.

Biden argued that instead of seeking to be a nation-builder, they should focus on lowering the number of American troops on the ground, and pursue instead a strategy of counter terrorism, making greater use of special forces, modern surveillance and targeting, to attack the terrorist networks there. This was the original ‘Biden plan’ for Afghanistan.

He felt the generals had captured the debate, and was fiercely criticised internally by Robert Gates, who served as defense secretary for both Bush and Obama, and who had a habit of saying Biden was wrong about everything.

The common view now, however, is that Biden was right, and Obama, Gates and the Generals wrong.

So is it possible that he was right then, with the first Biden Plan for Afghanistan, but wrong now, with Biden Plan Two, a near total pull-out? Have his years as an Afghan sceptic, unpersuaded the Taliban could be defeated militarily, unconvinced the country would ever be anything other than a failed state bedevilled by warlords and corruption, made him go too far in his policy of withdrawal? And might there have been a version of Biden Plan One that would have worked better than the chaos and instability Biden Plan Two appears to have triggered?

Whichever way you look at it, Afghanistan has had periods of relative calm and stability in the two decades since 9/11/2001, and seen some progress, not least for women, but it has cost huge amounts of those vital currencies of war, blood and treasure, and Biden has decided, for all the further bloodshed there will be for Afghans, that enough is enough for America.

Of course policy, and perhaps especially foreign policy, does not take place in a vacuum. Biden is the fourth president, from two parties (arguably three, given how different Trump’s Republican Party was to anything which preceded it), to have had to deal with the war in Afghanistan.

Around 2,400 American, and 457 British soldiers, lost their lives there while thousands more came home injured. And though Biden was contemptuous of Donald Trump’s chaotic approach to foreign policy, he was reluctant to renege on his predecessor’s deal with the Taliban, under which the US would withdraw troops by May of this year. 9/11 as the Biden date was a symbolic way of playing down any major difference at all.

But even as the Taliban advance, even as civil war deepens, Biden is adamant that though there will be US humanitarian and diplomatic support, there is no going back on the withdrawal. Essentially he has not shifted from the view he expressed to Obama in 2009, that history shows full-scale foreign interventions in Afghanistan end badly, and that using ever more troops in pursuit of the false dream of Afghan democracy as the West understands it would simply be ‘prolonging failure’.

He knows he will get blame, whatever happens, but feels four presidents having contributed to a 20-year-old policy that has largely failed, there must not be a fifth. To end what he sees as an American national tragedy, he is leaving the Afghan people to deal with theirs largely on their own. It is quite a call.

A previous US pull-out from Iraq led to the rampage of ISIS across the country and the US going back in again. The Taliban atrocities of recent days are a clear sign they have not changed.

If they take over the country – and they have much of it already – it will lead to the world facing the same problems of 20 years ago, and it is impossible, surely, for Biden to remain neutral in the face of such a regime?

So can it really be ruled out that at some point in the future, there may have to be a Biden Plan Three? And might it draw on lessons less from Afghanistan and Iraq, but another military venture in which the Blair government worked alongside the US, Kosovo, in which air power played the key role? Air power to take on the Taliban; political pressure on the Afghan government to shape up; international help for the Internally Displaced Persons [IDPs] and refugees; and pressure on Pakistan to stop the flow of support for the Taliban.

None of the choices are easy. But they cannot be avoided. And while Biden may be right in saying the Afghans have to solve their own problems, it will once again become his and our problem too if they fail.