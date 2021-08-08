Where did JRR Tolkien's surname come from?

Opinion

The roots of J R R Tolkien's name are almost as tangled as his fiction

J R R Tolkien is known to people who work in linguistics as a philology professor and author of academic editions and papers, such as his 1963 article “English and Welsh”. This argued influentially that contact between the Old English language and the language of the indigenous Celts of Britain, after the Anglo-Saxon invasions, led to considerable Welsh linguistic influence on Old English.

Very many more people will of course know Tolkien as the author of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

John Ronald Reuel Tolkien is often thought of as being a quintessential scholarly, pipe-smoking Englishman – and he did once himself stress that he was English, not British. But he was actually born in South Africa, in Bloemfontein, the city with a Dutch/Afrikaans name meaning ‘flower fountain’.

His parents were very English, however, and he returned to England aged three after his father’s death. But the family name is definitely, and rather obviously, not English. Tolkien’s great-grandfather Johann Benjamin Tolkien had come to Britain in the 1770s from the predominantly German-speaking city of Danzig, now the Polish city of Gdańsk. Danzig was mainly Low German-speaking at the time, but there were also numerous Jews, Poles, Lithuanians, Latvians, Dutch, Flemings and Scots amongst the urban population.

The surname Tolkien has been the subject of much discussion, not least by Tolkien himself. But it seems to have been a local Baltic-coast variant of German Toll-kühn. The word toll in this context is perhaps best translated as ‘mad’, and kühn meant ‘brave’, so ‘wildly audacious’ probably gives some idea of what the name originally meant. However, this actually seems to have been a German folk-etymological coinage attempting to make sense of an Old Prussian-language name which would have been incomprehensible to German speakers and had nothing to do with courage.

Old Prussian, the original indigenous language of the area, was a member of the Baltic language family, related to Lithuanian and Latvian. The Old Prussian people were first referred to by Tacitus, and in the 800s by the (probably) Anglo-Saxon voyager Wulfstan. But we do not know much about their language itself.

One surviving text consists of a catechism dating from 1561 written in the Old Prussian dialect of the Sambia Peninsula (now in the Russian Kaliningrad enclave, formerly German Königsberg). It was translated from German by Abelis Vilis, the pastor of the church at Pobeten on the peninsula, now called Romanovo in Russian. The language sadly died out during the four centuries or so after the pagan Prussians were invaded from the west by the Christianising – but also plundering – German Teutonic Knights in the 1200s. This was followed by a large influx of Lithuanians, Poles and, especially, Germans.

The modern Polish village that is now called Tołkiny, which lies about 100 miles east of Gdansk, is a candidate for the original home of the possibly formerly Old-Prussian speaking Tolkien family. Under the name of Tolkynen, it was part of German East Prussia until 1945, when the Germans were expelled and replaced by Poles, who had themselves been expelled from those areas further to the east which were taken over by the Soviet Union. After the dramatic post-war redrawing of the national boundaries, Tołkiny is now located in the northeast of Poland, just to the south of the border between Poland and Kaliningrad, and not far from the frontiers with Belarus and Lithuania.

Even as a child, Tolkien had an interest in inventing his own new languages. This is perhaps not a complete surprise, with his family’s linguistic background taking in Old Prussian, Polish, Low German, German, and Afrikaans; his scholarly interests in Old English, Middle English and Welsh as well as modern English; and his studies of Gothic and Finnish. Some fragments of his different invented languages appear in Tolkien’s fiction, as will be well known to lovers of his work.





