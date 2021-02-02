No 10 calls for extension to Brexit grace period following 'significant' border issues
No 10 has said a three-month Brexit grace period for retailers in Northern Ireland should be extended in order to avoid further trade disruptions.
Cabinet minister Michael Gove admitted there had been "significant" problems at the Northern Ireland border ever since the UK left the single market on January 1.
Supermarkets in the region have been hit with food shortages and some British businesses have withdrawn from the area altogether, despite a three-month period being in place which allows exporters to bring goods into Northern Ireland under existing rules to ease the end of the transition period.
"The problem needs to be addressed both in the short and in the medium to long term," Gove said.
"In the short-term, there are a number of issues which I would not describe as teething problems, they are significant issues which bear on the lives of people in Northern Ireland which do need to be resolved.
You may also want to watch:
"We do need to make sure that grace periods are extended, we do need to make sure that supermarkets and other traders can continue, as they are at the moment, to be able to supply consumers with the goods that they need.
"There are a number of very specific issues and they extend, as I mentioned earlier, to everything from pet transport to the provision of plants and seeds to gardens in Northern Ireland.
Most Read
- 1 Beekeeper told 15 million bees could be burned due to Brexit rules
- 2 James O'Brien hits out at accusations Remainers are defending EU in vaccine row
- 3 The shape of Brexit Britain is becoming clearer
- 4 The New European is under new ownership
- 5 Tory MP chided over tweet celebrating Brexit anniversary
- 6 Pro-EU campaigner hits back at Brexiteers over vaccines debate
- 7 Joanna Cherry ‘sacked’ in SNP Westminster reshuffle
- 8 Jeremy Hunt warns Keir Starmer is biggest threat to Tories since Tony Blair
- 9 Country estate used by Dominic Raab to spend £5m on moulds to block views of motorway
- 10 Remainers aren't revelling in this mess
"The daily life of our fellow citizens in Northern Ireland does need to be protected and we must deal with all of these questions."
This comes as Brexit inspections have been suspended at ports in Belfast and Larne amid concerns over mounting loyalist anger about the Northern Ireland Protocol and the operation of an Irish Sea trade border.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.