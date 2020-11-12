'Oh this is too good': Public react to Michel Barnier's tweet trolling Brexit talks

Published: 4:57 PM November 12, 2020 Updated: 5:02 PM November 12, 2020

Twitter users have lapped up a tweet by Michel Barnier in which he mocks the state of Brexit trade talks.

In a swipe at Britain's Brexit team, Barnier, The EU's chief negotiator, shared a picture himself at a London football pitch with the caption: "Short break from intense EU-UK negotiations in London. Went looking for level playing fields..."







Barnier posted his message as the latest round Brexit trade talks near their end without result in London.

Short break from intense 🇪🇺🇬🇧 negotiations in London.



Went looking for level playing fields... pic.twitter.com/2X4jbygorI — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) November 12, 2020

Twitter users rallied behind the French politician.

Carol Hedges wrote: "Brilliant! Sadly, the opposing team is hellbent only on scoring own goals!"

Brilliant!

Grant White shared a clip of goalposts being moved by football players, saying: "Our joke of a government every time you've tried to negotiate with them."

One user, by the name of Little Boy, called it "top trolling from the EU as usual" while Jon Worth said it was "too good" to miss.

Mark Stacey added: "Very good, that will get the gammons and plastic patriots fuming."

@meme_ec wrote: "When you keep travelling Brussels-London in search of level playing fields and you suddenly start wondering if you're wasting your time...#BrexitReality."

Andre den Houter shared a picture of a football pitch etched into the side of hill, writing: "Also heard Sir Frost went looking for his idea of level playing fields. This is what he found."