Michel Barnier to make Brexit announcement

Published: 9:53 AM December 22, 2020 Updated: 10:33 AM December 22, 2020

The EU's chief negotiator is reportedly set to make an announcement on Brexit on Tuesday.

DailyFX reports that the EU official is set to speak at 3pm (GMT) with an update on talks.

It comes after reports overnight on Boris Johnson's new compromise on fishing arrangements.

According to EU sources, British demand for a 60% reduction in the catch by value in British waters had been reduced to 35% in a "final offer" from Number 10, close to the 25% reduction that Barnier had said he was willing to accept.

The Guardian reports that "Johnson has also accepted a five-year phase-in period for the new arrangements, with a compromise also likely on the application of tariffs or export bans on goods where fishing access changes after the phase-in period".

Despite the significant shift from Number 10, EU officials say the bloc has rejected the concessions, with the hope of a counter-offer from Downing Street.

On Monday the prime minister was criticised for seemingly laughing at the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, after he was asked whether the UK was likely to leave with or without a deal in the next week.





