Michel Barnier signals 'final push' for Brexit deal

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 3:29 PM December 22, 2020    Updated: 4:10 PM December 22, 2020
EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier

EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier - Credit: PA

Michel Barnier is updating EU ambassadors on Brexit talks with just nine days until the end of the transition period.

Ahead of his briefing, the EU's chief negotiator said: “We are really in a crucial moment and we are giving it a final push.

“In 10 days, the UK will leave the single market and I will continue to work in transparency with the member states, right now, and with the (European) Parliament.”

Barnier was updating diplomats about the state of play in the negotiations with the UK.

He is set to address MEPs at 4.15pm.

It comes as MPs prepare to return to the House of Commons - as late as 30 and 31 December - to approve a possible deal.

Brexit
Michel Barnier

