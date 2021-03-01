News Europe News Opinion Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Europe News

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to prison for corruption

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 1:45 PM March 1, 2021    Updated: 1:52 PM March 1, 2021
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives at court for the verdict of his trial for corruption and influence-peddling

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives at court for the verdict of his trial for corruption and influence-peddling - Credit: Getty Images

A French court has found Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of influence peddling, as the former French president was sentenced to three years in prison.

Sarkozy's trial was the first time a former French president has stood trial over corruption charges as the former leader was accused of using his political influence to bribe a judge.

The former leader of the French Republican party was found guilty of offering judge Gilbert Azibert a job in Monaco in exchange for information relating to a probe into the financing of his 2007 presidential campaign.

Azibert never received the job but prosecutors claimed that the "clearly stated promise" was considered corruption in the eyes of the law.

The allegations surrounded secretly recorded conversations between Sarkozy and his lawyer Theirry Herzog from February 2014.

MORE: France's familiarity with political scandals

You may also want to watch:

The former president, who led the country between 2007 and 2012, denied committing any acts of corruptions and blamed the court case on a smear campaign.

Sarkozy was sentenced to three years in prison, with two of them suspended, and told he can serve the term at home with an electronic tag. He is expected to appeal.

Most Read

  1. 1 Boris Johnson: Liar of the land
  2. 2 Extra cost of post-Brexit paperwork sees NI exports routed via Republic instead
  3. 3 Battle lines drawn between old rivals Johnson and Gove
  1. 4 What Keir Starmer can learn from the Dutch game of Korfball
  2. 5 Brexit has robbed Britain of the mechanism to deliver on climate change
  3. 6 How Meghan and Daily Mail editor Greig dealt a blow to Paul Dacre
  4. 7 Covid has punctured the illusion we're a nation of liberty lovers
  5. 8 The end of Britain is nigh: Here's how, when and why...
  6. 9 Labour and Lib Dems to back Tories in no-confidence vote in Swinney over Salmond legal advice
  7. 10 Leave camp turned Brexit into a religion to capture votes, study finds

Herzog and Azibert were both given the same sentence.

The verdict was considered a landmark ruling for post-war France.

Jacques Chirac is the only other former French president to have stood trial following office. He received a two-year suspended sentence for misuse of public funds during his time as mayor of Paris back in 2011. He died in 2019.



France

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Members of the Jewish community hold a protest against anti-semitism. Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Get

Books | Review

Why so many on the left think Jews don't count

Keiron Pim

person
A European flag in front of Big Ben as part of Brexit protests

Brexit

Campaign urges Brits to declare themselves 'European' on 2021 census

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Sylvie Bermann, France's Ambassador to the UK, speaks to the media outside the French Embassy in Lon

Brexit

French diplomat brands Boris Johnson 'a liar' who will blame Brexit...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Festivalgoers wearing EU flags at the Glastonbury Festival, at Worthy Farm in Somerset. PRESS ASSOCI

Rejoin

Bookmakers rate chances of UK rejoining EU by 2026 at 5/1

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus