Leading MEP predicts Nicola Sturgeon could become EU president if Scotland rejoins

Published: 11:07 AM December 7, 2020

A leading MEP has given his backing for Scotland rejoining the European Union - and believes Nicola Sturgeon could become president of the European Commission if it does so.

Philippe Lamberts, a Belgian MEP and co-president of the Green Party in the European Parliament, gave his backing for an independent Scotland returning to the table in Brussels.

He told the Express: “There would be no obstacle for Scotland joining if the UK is no longer in the EU. And this time independence would be different, because in 2014 Scotland would have left the UK and the EU at once.

“Now Scotland is leaving a smaller union to join a bigger union.

“Nicola Sturgeon comes across as a genuine person, politically astute and someone whose word can be trusted, whereas Boris Johnson comes across very quickly as someone you can’t trust.

“I can imagine Nicola Sturgeon being president of the European Commission, she seems to be much closer to the centre of gravity of European politics than Boris Johnson is.”

Lamberts said the blame would fall at Boris Johnson's door if it happened.

He explained: “It is as a result of Brexit and the power grab by Boris Johnson of devolved powers in Scotland during the Brexit process that the UK will lose Scotland.

“Brexiteers are not defenders of the union, they are English nationalists, they dropped Northern Ireland like a brick and Boris Johnson doesn’t care for Wales or Scotland either.”