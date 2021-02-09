Petition launched to secure government funding for Eurostar
- Credit: Florian Pépellin
A petition has launched in an attempt to secure financial help to protect the future of Eurostar, which has been badly hit by the coronavirus crisis.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has launched the petition, calling on the government to give urgent assistance to the cross-Channel rail service.
“Like other rail companies and transport operators, Eurostar has been significantly impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with passenger numbers and revenue at a fraction of pre-Covid levels,” said the petition.
“Unlike other transport operators, including airlines, Eurostar has not yet received any Covid-19 state support from the UK government.”
MORE: Brexiteer calls for UK to save Eurostar - by buying it and renaming it 'Britstar'
RMT general secretary Mick Cash warned that the future of Eurostar, and the thousands of jobs it supports, is threatened.
“It is essential that governments, including the British government, make emergency funding available to bridge a way through this current lockdown and ensure that Eurostar is there to help the economy punch its way out of this crisis and provide the essential green rail links to the continent,” he said.
You may also want to watch:
Eurostar, which operated more than 50 daily services before the pandemic, revealed in November it is “fighting for its survival”.
The firm has been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, with a 95% fall in passenger numbers.
Most Read
- 1 Boris Johnson facing Tory rebellion over post-Brexit trade bill
- 2 Angela Merkel ally says UK coronavirus strategy has 'caused endless suffering'
- 3 Green Party becomes third biggest Westminster party in Ipsos Mori poll
- 4 Rachel Johnson: My Brexit revelation and biggest lockdown frustration
- 5 UK government's Erasmus replacement criticised
- 6 Michael Gove calls for 'reset' and 'refinement' of one-month-old Brexit deal
- 7 Brexit one month on... what was the point?
- 8 Ex-watchdog boss accuses Boris Johnson of 'indifference' over workers' rights after Brexit
- 9 Tory MP accused of spreading misinformation about Covid-19 during interview
- 10 Just 4% think Labour is 'worse' under Keir Starmer - poll
It is running just one daily train in each direction between London and Paris, and between London and Amsterdam via Brussels.
Eurostar is 55% owned by French state rail company SNCF after the UK government sold its stake to private firms for £757 million in 2015,
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.