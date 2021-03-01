Slovak president praises EU vaccination programme - says it's better than 'going it alone'
- Credit: Twitter
Slovak president Zuzana Čaputová has praised the EU's joint vaccination procurement programme, arguing without it, small countries like hers would have struggled to source their own jabs.
Čaputová said though negotiations could have started earlier, member states made the right decision in pooling their resources.
The president told POLITICO it was a "good thing, that we had a joint European approach to procurement of the vaccines".
She added: "I think that for a country like Slovakia, chances of securing or procuring a vaccine are much better in this way than if we had gone it alone."
Though the European Commission's vaccine strategy has faced criticism in large countries like Germany for its delays, leaders of small countries are relieved the bloc chose to jointly negotiate with pharmaceutical companies.
You may also want to watch:
But, Čaputová acknowledged, "all of us now are facing this lack of supply of vaccines".
"I would say that maybe the negotiations could have started a bit earlier, and maybe they could have reflected also the question of production capacities," she said while praising the Commission for investing in the development of vaccines.
Most Read
- 1 Boris Johnson: Liar of the land
- 2 How Meghan and Daily Mail editor Greig dealt a blow to Paul Dacre
- 3 What Keir Starmer can learn from the Dutch game of Korfball
- 4 Battle lines drawn between old rivals Johnson and Gove
- 5 The trade that shames football
- 6 The end of Britain is nigh: Here's how, when and why...
- 7 Covid has punctured the illusion we're a nation of liberty lovers
- 8 Campaign urges Brits to declare themselves 'European' on 2021 census
- 9 French diplomat brands Boris Johnson 'a liar' who will blame Brexit costs on Covid
- 10 Extra cost of post-Brexit paperwork sees NI exports routed via Republic instead
Slovakia has one of the worst Covid death rates in Europe. Its latest 14-day death rate was just over 239 per million inhabitants, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. Its neighbour, the Czech Republic, is at 187 and Germany is at 75.
Prime minister Igor Matovič recently infuriated Brussels when he advocated for Slovakia to begin vaccine procurement discussion with Russia - an approach already adopted by neighbouring Hungary, which has also sourced the Chinese jab.
Opposition from a junior coalition partner forced talks to collapse. The EU has not yet authorized Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.
"We should offer to our citizens vaccines which are both efficient, but also safe," Čaputová said. "And for me, this means registration by the European Medicines Agency."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.