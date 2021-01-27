Spanish MEP campaigns for European flag to feature on vaccines produced in EU27

Published: 3:18 PM January 27, 2021 Updated: 3:20 PM January 27, 2021

A Spanish MEP is lobbying for the European Union to include the flag of Europe on coronavirus vaccines which are produced in the EU 27 countires.

Domènec Ruiz Devesa is campaigning for the blue and gold star logo to feature on the vaccine boxes and delivery vans where the jabs have been produced to promote the "major achievements" of the union.

Ruiz Devesa, writing to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, said it was of "paramount importance" to demonstrate the EU's vaccine wins with the public.

The flag could be plastered on the 30 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced in Belgium, as well as the Pfizer vaccine.

He wrote: "These are all major accomplishments by the European Union, conducted in the spirit of the projected Health Union for which you should be congratulated."

You may also want to watch:

He continued: "Knowing how important is policy communication in our times, including the role of pictures and social media, it is quite astonishing that so far the EU logo does not seem to appear at all in the vehicles and boxes delivering the vaccines to the European citizens."

Devesa said the bloc should "strongly encourage taking immediate advantage of the next deliveries in order to fully conduct a thorough EU-image packaging".

The UK government previously considered putting a Union flag on its own vaccines in a bid to show the strength of the United Kingdom in the face of support for Scottish independence.