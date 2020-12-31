News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
Stanley Johnson admits he's in process of applying for EU passport

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 12:16 PM December 31, 2020    Updated: 12:20 PM December 31, 2020
Stanley Johnson, father of Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

Stanley Johnson, father of Prime Minister, Boris Johnson - Credit: PA

Stanley Johnson, the father of British prime minister Boris Johnson, has admitted he is in the process of applying for a passport that will give him all the benefits of EU membership after Brexit.

Johnson, a former Conservative MEP, told RTL Radio in France that he wants to become a French citizen to keep his close links to Europe.

"If I understand it correctly, I am French. My mother was born in France, her mother was totally French as was her grandfather. So for me it is about reclaiming what I already have. And that makes me very happy," Johnson told the station in the French language.

"I will always be a European, that's for sure. One cannot tell the British people: you are not Europeans. Having a tie with the European Union is important," he added.

Johnson's father has been accused of putting "power before principle" like his son after falling silent on the Brexit issue after his son entered Number 10.

