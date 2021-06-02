Swedish students told: Stop eating live goldfish

Published: 3:30 PM June 2, 2021 Updated: 3:31 PM June 2, 2021

High school students in Skellefteå, north east Sweden, have been banned from buying goldfish over fears that they will eat them while still alive.

Staff at the nearby Arken Zoo pet store say they have learned that eating live goldfish is worth the maximum 100 points in an end-of-term ‘student bingo’ challenge.

Store manager Anna-Eva Modig said she had become suspicious after three students turned up to the store specifically asking for goldfish but struggled to answer questions about how the fish would be kept at their homes. “After that, we got in touch with a student, who told us that they intended to swallow the goldfish.

“Then we went out on our social media saying that it is not okay to swallow goldfish. First, it is animal cruelty, and then you can get sick from parasites in the fish. I hope the students can have a good time without eating goldfish.”

***

A reporter for Denmark’s Radio 4 has sparked a debate about journalistic ethics after finding an unusual angle for a report on the reopening of a swingers club after the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions. After a warning to listeners of the 4-Train show, they were treated to a recording of Louise Fischer having sex while asking questions about the Swingland club in Ishøj, near Copenhagen.

In a clip shared on social media, the 26-year-old can be heard panting as she asks her partner, "Tell me what you are seeing.” He replies: “A gorgeous woman who has not been in a swinger club before.”

Fischer said that having sex while in the club had “loosened up” some of the regulars and “it was cool that I somehow created trust by being a part of their world.”

Her boss, Tina Kragelund, said: "I think it's cool when our reporters experiment with doing journalism in a different way. You can always give the listeners what they expect, but we want to surprise them and bring new perspectives."

Fischer has also been backed by the German Association of Journalists, who called it an "unusual but legitimate type of report… Basically, this is an extreme example of a classic experience reportage that takes the audience to places and experiences that they might otherwise never get to know.”

***

A German drove 50km (31 miles) down a motorway in Bavaria without noticing he had left his pregnant girlfriend behind at a service station.

The driver, named only as Max, thought his partner Tanja had stayed with their sleeping 11-month-old child in the back seat when he stopped to use the toilet.

But Tanja told Bild: “I said that I would also go to pee. But he didn't hear that. He drove off again - without me. Suddenly I was standing alone, at one o'clock at night, at a rest area without a cell phone.”

The couple were reunited after she borrowed a phone from a coach driver and called police. Max said: "I'm so glad that she doesn't hold it against me."

***

Mobile phone giants Motorola are facing a big payout in Paris after flyposting over a street art painting of author Victor Hugo.

The brand had hailed their guerilla campaign as “unique and impactful, cool and engaged”, but have been left red-faced after learning that the Hugo artwork was not just graffiti but has been commissioned by Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo’s office from the highly-rated street artist Christian Guémy, alias C215.

Deputy mayor Colombe Brossel said: “These big brands cannot use our walls to support their commercial activities. I informed Motorola that we are going to send them the cleaning costs and, because it is a big flyposting campaign, they will have to settle the bill wherever the property of the City has been soiled."

***

The peace has been shattered in the Swiss village of Lauterbrunnen after police ordered 75-year-old Willi Michel to stop playing the alpine horn outside his house every Sunday.

Officers say they are upholding a law that prohibits loud music on Sundays and public holidays, and threatened Michel with a hefty fine if he continued the impromptu concerts from his carport.

Michel blamed a new neighbour for the incident. "I know that the instrument is not quiet but perhaps more tolerance and leeway can now be called for,” he said.

***

Two male primary school teachers in Pedrajas de San Esteban, Spain, wore skirts in class for a day to raise awareness of diversity.

Manuel Ortega and Borja Velázquez, from Virgen de Sacedón school, said they took the step to support a child who had been the target of homophobic comments.

***

A tradition of cutting down maypoles to mark the end of May has caused chaos in the southern Austrian state of Carinthia.

In Pusarnitz, revellers who chopped down a maypole at midnight saw it crash down on three parked cars and also hit a building, causing several thousand euros worth of damage.

And in Napplach, a toppled maypole blocked the exit of the town’s fire station - although police said that whoever had cut it down managed to also chainsaw its trunk in two so fire engines could get out if needed.





