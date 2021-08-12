It's hard not to get a kick out of Anything Goes

Review

Published: 6:00 AM August 12, 2021 Updated: 5:18 PM August 12, 2021

Anything Goes

Barbican, London, till Oct 31

*****

I've made the mistake of shouting to a friend in a theatre "great sets" and being widely and embarrassingly misheard. There was, however, an overwhelming temptation to risk it once again at the first night of Anything Goes as Derek McLane's ocean-going liner looks absolutely stunning.

Cole Porter's classic musical (based on a book co-written by PG Wodehouse) was first performed on Broadway in 1934 as a pick-me-up after the Great Depression. Now, it's serving the same purpose for a nation that badly needs cheering up after the lockdowns. It not only has good looks, but also boasts some of the most accomplished hoofers and actors in the business: Robert Lindsay, Sutton Foster, Gary Wilmot and the apparently ageless Felicity Kendal.

The big numbers, such as I Get a Kick Out of You, All Through the Night and, of course, Anything Goes, are beautifully performed. The choreography by Kathleen Marshall (who also directs) is a joy to behold, but it's the attention to detail and the lavish budget that makes this show so special.

Foster's final seditious little kick at the end of You're the Top, the seagulls that fly past the ship's great funnels, and then there's Clive Hayward's much-put-upon ship's captain who - whether by accident or design - looks exactly like Keir Starmer.

It doesn't do to dwell too much on the kooky plot, but the lines between the big songs are achingly funny and there's a lot of visual humour, too. Kendal's look of shock and fascination at the sight of Lindsay with what is actually a small dog down his trousers had me helpless with mirth.

Foster's West End debut as the ditsy socialite at sea is an unqualified triumph and she put me in mind of a youthful Cybill Shepherd. Her co-star Lindsay is always good value - he's got something of Stanley Holloway about him these days - but, of course, it's Porter's music and lyrics that are the real stars. A big thank you to musical director Stephen Ridley for getting them across so brilliantly. I can't recommend this sexy, sassy and sensational production too highly.

Jason Donovan and Jac Yarrow in Joseph and The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat at the London Palladium - Credit: Tristram Kenton



Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

London Palladium, till Sept 5

*****

There's a phenomenon I'm seeing now in theatreland that I can only really call the lockdown effect. Confine a lot of actors and creatives to their homes for long periods of time - and, for that matter, theatre audiences - and, inevitably, they come back energised and appreciative of what perhaps they'd previously taken for granted.

Theatre really has come back and I'd say better than ever. I'm maybe going to have to recalibrate my five-star ratings as they are starting to lose their currency with so much creative energy around. It shows, too, how real enthusiasm can overcome just about everything.

There's no better example of this than Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. In the carefree summer of 2019, when I first reviewed this production, I wasn't, to put it mildly, very complimentary. I'd loved the Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber musical as a youngster, but, two years ago, it had seemed tired and listless and I thought maybe it had just had its day.

Laurence Connor's production has now come back, absolutely bursting with fun and life and humour, and I realised I was unwise to have written the show off last time around or maybe hadn't understood how it could yet be turbocharged. It's as if everyone involved has made a conscious decision to give it everything they've got.

Jac Yarrow has metamorphosed into a uniquely charismatic Joseph, Jason Donovan - apparently on autopilot the last time - has a ball as Pharaoh and Alexandra Burke, the Narrator, keeps things moving along at a brisk pace. It's the youngsters, however, cast in a number of key roles - not least the kids who take it in turns to play Potiphar - who give it its charm.

Some of the songs have a poignant new resonance - "Those Canaan days we used to know, where have they gone, where did they go?" - but the show ends, of course, on a high, and seldom, if ever, have I attended a first night where there's been such a determination - both on the stage and in the stalls - to have a ball.