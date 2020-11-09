Putin says he will 'wait' for final US election result before commenting

Published: 11:08 AM November 9, 2020 Updated: 11:58 AM November 9, 2020

Russian president Vladimir Putin is going to "wait" for the final results before commenting on the conclusion, a spokesperson has claimed.

While most world leaders have congratulated Joe Biden on his win, Putin has yet to comment on Donald Trump's loss.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they would wait for the final outcome before providing their thoughts.

“We believe it would be proper to wait for an official announcement” of the election results, he said.

He added that Putin “had noted” was contesting the outcome.

But he also pointed out the Russian president was ready to work with any US leader, and hoped relations could be normalised by any new administration.