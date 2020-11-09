Putin says he will 'wait' for final US election result before commenting
- Credit: AFP via Getty Images
Russian president Vladimir Putin is going to "wait" for the final results before commenting on the conclusion, a spokesperson has claimed.
While most world leaders have congratulated Joe Biden on his win, Putin has yet to comment on Donald Trump's loss.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they would wait for the final outcome before providing their thoughts.
“We believe it would be proper to wait for an official announcement” of the election results, he said.
He added that Putin “had noted” was contesting the outcome.
But he also pointed out the Russian president was ready to work with any US leader, and hoped relations could be normalised by any new administration.
Most Read
- 1 Dominic Raab causes presenter to roll eyes over answer on US election
- 2 Joe Biden adviser warns 'in almost every area Brexit would be negative for US'
- 3 US election result could spark 'end of Brexit', claims peer
- 4 Joe Biden prioritises phone calls with Merkel and Macron - as Johnson still waits
- 5 Minister admits Boris Johnson is yet to call Joe Biden
- 6 Minister now admits US trade deal no longer 'critical' to UK economy success
- 7 Trump campaign mocked after holding press conference outside garden centre
- 8 Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock face legal proceedings over Dido Harding appointment to Test and Trace
- 9 Boris Johnson 'plans to resign' in six months because he can't live on £150k salary
- 10 'You lost, get over it' - Farage mocked after losing $10,000 bet on US election
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.