First political party to commit itself to campaigning for UK to rejoin EU

Published: 7:55 PM December 24, 2020 Updated: 8:16 PM December 24, 2020

The first political party to commit itself to immediately campaigning for the UK to rejoin the EU has been revealed.

Pan-European party Volt UK is part of the Volt Europa family which has achieved success around Europe for promoting open, progressive and collaborative politics.

With Westminster opposition parties ruling out campaigning for the UK to rejoin the EU an official policy, the Volt movement is one of the first to commit itself to supporting such measures.

Party spokesman Alex Gunter welcomed the Brexit deal - but said it fails to protect what people loved about the EU.

"A Brexit Deal is most certainly welcomed against a no deal however it fails to protect the issues that real people actually cared about.

"British people care about being able to take their dog on holiday in the summer. Without pet passports that will no longer be possible. Roaming charges will skyrocket once again, card charges might too! Healthcare will go as well, anyone with a pre-existing medical condition may struggle to afford health insurance.

"Students cared about being able to spend a few months abroad to study in a different country, without Erasmus they lose their funding and their grades might not follow them home. How many families can afford to send their son/daughter to Paris for 3 months?

"Most of all, when we order Italian wine, we expect it to be Italian. When Italians buy our kippers, they expect them to be from the Isle of Man, what will happen to our food? Britain is a food loving nation and that seems to have been forgotten."

Gunter continues: "Britain has embarked on the wrong path. We, as citizens of the mother of democracy, must come together and be the opposition to these pathetic political games.

"The Volt UK community affirms its pledge to reform the UK and to rejoin the European Union. The UK’s democracy is ill, Britain has become the ‘sick man of Europe’.

"We need to fight for democracy, freedom and our rights yet combat corruption, hunger and populism.

"Britain also needs to rejoin the European Union. This deal is not as good as being a member of the EU. We lose out on too much and thus the only course of action is to rejoin the EU. Volt UK will campaign for the UK to rejoin the European family immediately. Our food, travel, health and future is at stake."

At the Lib Dem conference the party ruled out a motion which would have seen it campaigning to rejoin the EU immediately after the transition period ends, but did vote in favour of an amendment which backs supporting a "longer term objective" of the UK being a member of the European Union.

The SNP and Plaid Cymru support independence with the hope their countries can rejoin EU after such a vote.