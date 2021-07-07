Weird news: Europe's most expensive flat is £155k a month

Published: 9:45 AM July 7, 2021 Updated: 9:53 AM July 7, 2021

An apartment that costs 180,000 euros (£155,000) per month to rent is available in Monte Carlo One, a luxury block overlooking Monaco’s famous Place du Casino.

The six-bedroom triplex, thought to be Europe's most expensive flat, has a rooftop terrace and pool and access to parking and space facilities at the five-star Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo, which is connected to the block by a tunnel. However, cleaning and laundry cost extra.

A four-bedroom apartment in the same block, for rent at a mere 120,000 euros per month, has already been snapped up.

***

A man who found an elephant-shaped piggy bank among abandoned possessions on a pavement in the Bordeaux suburb of Mérignac opened it to find 85,000 euros (£73,000) inside.

He handed in the find and someone has since come forward to claim the money, claiming it the piggy bank was among possessions owned by his dad, who is now in a nursing home.

Police say they will take fingerprints from the father and son in an attempt to solve the mystery, but have not ruled out the theory that the windfall may have been dumped by a drug dealer.

***

La Rossa beach in Porto Azzurro on the island of Elba may have to change its name after the local authority covered its red sand and shingle with a layer of white sand.

Environmental group Legambiente called the decision “incredible and scandalous”, asking “who authorised this destruction, that changes landscape and history?”

****

A painting of Mick Jagger was stolen from Berlin’s Crone art gallery when one of the attendants went to wash his hands.

Police say their suspect is a man who was seen staring at the painting for a long time and who had a folding ruler in his pocket.

The picture, part of Austrian artist Robert Muntean’s show The Ecstatic Static and titled Untitled (Ikebana), had already been sold for around 8,000 euros (£6,870).

***

Malika Chalhy, whose parents threw her out when she told them she was gay - Credit: Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

A 20-year-old Italian woman who received 140,000 euros from well-wishers after her strict parents kicked her out when she revealed she was gay has apologised after using some of the money to buy a used Mercedes-Benz and a designer dog.

Malika Chalhy, from Castelfiorentino in Florence, has faced a backlash and said, “I made a hasty choice. Maybe I should have got a job first.”

Chalhy said the car, which she originally claimed belonged to her girlfriend’s parents when she was photographed driving it, cost only 17,000 euros second hand. She added that her new French bulldog, which cost 2,500 euros was “a basic necessity. I need the dog for psychological support.”

***

A Star Trek fan from Saarbrücken, Germany, has translated Alice In Wonderland into Klingon. Lieven L. Litaer, 41, had already translated The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry into the fictional language, which was partly devised by actor James ‘Scotty’ Doohan.

Litaer said: "It was a very special challenge, since Lewis Carroll's work is overflowing with hidden and obvious puns." His translation, with the Klingon title QellS boqHarmey, will be published in November.

***

Polish nun Sister Michaela Pawlik has declared war on yoga, claiming it increases sexual arousal.

The Dominican missionary said: “If someone practices yoga… the central system of the brain is suspended, and the peripheral system functions. Thinking is turned off, but instinct remains and the pubic region is the most stimulated.”

***

Police in Toulouse are hunting the remaining members of a gang who robbed a man of his 10,000 euro (£8,580) Rolex watch by pretending to dance with him as he left a restaurant.

Cops say the group have tried the same trick before, usually pickpocketing wallets and phones as they grab hold of and then dance with revellers leaving bars and restaurants in the city’s Belfort district.

Although the victim is yet to be reunited with his pricey timepiece, he did manage to hold on to one of the thieves, who is now in custody. The other two escaped on a scooter.