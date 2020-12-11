News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News

Quiz

QUIZ: Have you been paying attention to this week’s European news?

Author Picture Icon

Matt Withers

Published: 7:00 AM December 11, 2020   
A general view of the Olympic rings near Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

The Olympic rings near Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London (question four) - Credit: PA

Think you’re on top of what’s been going on across Europe in the past seven days? Take The New European’s tricky quiz and find out just how much of a Europhile you are...

TNE Quiz

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Boris Johnson

Former EU diplomat says Boris Johnson's last-minute trip to Brussels is...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon

Brexit | Video

'As thick as two planks': Brexiteer MP mocked after proposal for new...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon

Prime Minister's Questions | Video

Chris Bryant accused of 'disgraceful' behaviour during Boris Johnson...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon

Politics Live | Video

Tory MP clashes with BBC presenter over Boris Johnson's 'zero chance' of...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus