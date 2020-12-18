News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News

Quiz

QUIZ: Have you been paying attention to this week’s European news?

Author Picture Icon

Matt Withers

Published: 7:00 AM December 18, 2020   
Former football manager Gérard Houllier

Former football manager Gérard Houllier (question five) - Credit: Getty Images

Think you’re on top of what’s been going on across Europe in the past seven days? Take The New European’s tricky quiz and find out just how much of a Europhile you are...

TNE Quiz

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

(left to right) ERG members Owen Paterson, Iain Duncan Smith, David Davis, Mark Francois and Steve B

Downing Street

Boris Johnson urges ERG to ignore EU 'propaganda' over Brexit deal

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Chief Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings

Dominic Cummings

This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Paul Dacre

Mandrake

Mail on Sunday silent on its 'source' over Brexit

Tim Walker

Author Picture Icon
Stanley Johnson in an archived picture

Coronavirus

Stanley Johnson caught breaching Covid-19 rules again

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus