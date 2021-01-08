News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News

Quiz

QUIZ: Have you been paying attention to this week’s European news?

Author Picture Icon

Matt Withers

Published: 7:00 AM January 8, 2021   
The Paris Saint Germain flags waving at the first goal during the french Ligue 1 match between Paris

The Paris Saint-Germain flags wave at the Parc des Princes stadium (question three) - Credit: Julien Mattia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Think you’re on top of what’s been going on across Europe in the past seven days? Take The New European’s tricky quiz and find out just how much of a Europhile you are...

TNE Quiz

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Nicola Sturgeon issues Donald Trump with warning against breaking...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Screengrab of Welsh Tory councillor Gareth Baines

Conservative Party

Tory politician resigns after 'fat mums' and NHS comment

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Lorries arrive onboard the DFDS Dover Seaways ferry at the Port of Dover in Kent on the first fully

Brexit

EU businesses stop UK deliveries due to 'new Brexit measures'

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Phillip Schofield on ITV's This Morning

Boris Johnson | Video

TV presenter attacks Boris Johnson after Downing Street announces...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus