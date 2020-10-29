News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News

Quiz

QUIZ: Have you been paying attention to this week’s European news?

Author Picture Icon

Matt Withers

Published: 7:00 AM October 30, 2020    Updated: 3:59 PM October 29, 2020
Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory with the crowd after winning the 2016 British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory with the crowd after winning the 2016 British Grand Prix at Silverstone (question two) - Credit: PA

Think you’re on top of what’s been going on across Europe in the past seven days? Take The New European’s tricky quiz and find out just how much of a Europhile you are... 

TNE Quiz

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter

Don't Miss

House of Commons

These are the 322 Tory MPs who voted against extending free school meals...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson 'hid in bedroom' to avoid grilling on Brexit stance days...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon

Question Time Video

Question Time: Ex-Tory minister accused of making 'sickening' comment...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon

Boris Johnson Video

Betty Boothroyd delivers scathing assessment of Boris Johnson's government

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus