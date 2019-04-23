Ex-Islington amateur Courtenay maintains winning start to pro career

Published: 8:51 AM April 23, 2019 Updated: 10:41 AM September 28, 2020

Shannon Courtenay (right) in action against Roz Mari Silyanova in their bantamweight contest at the O2 Arena - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Islington super bantamweight Sam Cox also triumphed on same show

Former Islington amateur Shannon Courtenay continued her unbeaten start to life as a professional with a points win over Roz Mari Silyanova at The O2 on Saturday.

The bantamweight rivals met on a stacked Matchroom show that was headlined by David Allen's stoppage of heavyweight foe Lucas Browne.

Courtenay was able to come away with another success after beating her Bulgarian opponent on points, but later admitted to being frustrated by Silyanova.

Courtenay posted on Twitter: 'She was a frustrating opponent, but it was a great learning fight in the early stages of my career.'

On the same bill, Islington super bantamweight Sam Cox also scored a points success over a Bulgarian rival as he beat Georgi Georgiev.

The 25-year-old was in control from the off against Georgiev and was later named the 40-37 victory on referee Chas Coakley's card to cap a successful night in the capital for local talents.