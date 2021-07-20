News Europe News Opinion Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News

Great European Lives With Charlie Connelly: a new podcast from The New European

person

The New European

Published: 4:31 PM July 20, 2021   
Portrait of Baroness Maria Von Trapp and three of her children, (L-R) Eleonore, Agatha and Johannes,

Portrait of Baroness Maria Von Trapp and three of her children, (L-R) Eleonore, Agatha and Johannes, singing from a piece of sheet music, London, circa 1950. Picture: George Konig/Keystone Features/Getty Images - Credit: Getty Images

Great European Lives with Charlie Connelly is now available as a podcast, brought to you by Charlie Connelly and The New European. Each episode delves into the life of one of the greatest, but sometimes forgotten, Europeans that ever lived.

Series one is now available and boasts a collection of intriguing tales. Among others, listeners are introduced to Hélène Boucher and her ambition that took her soaring above the clouds, Roald Amundsen and his fixation with the North and his then somewhat unpredicted discovery of the South Pole and the true story of Maria Von Trapp whose life became the inspiration for the iconic Broadway production and film, The Sound of Music.

You can stream the episodes by searching Great European Lives with Charlie Connelly on where all good podcasts can be found, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music. 

Great European Lives
Europe

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Migrants rally by a border fence to cross from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, where Spanish troops await

Opinion

Trouble in Spanish Africa

Charlie Devereux

Logo Icon
Tcheky Karyo stars as Julien Baptiste

Arts & Culture | Opinion

Julien Baptiste - Centre stage at last

Richard Luck

Author Picture Icon
A nun listens to the radio in front of Carondelet presidential palace in Quito, where Pope Francis i

Opinion

Why I've tuned in to religious radio

Will Self

Author Picture Icon
BEDMINSTER, NJ - JULY 7: Former President Donald J. Trump speaks about filing a class-action lawsuit

Opinion

Trump may be a crackpot, but he's still dangerous

Bonnie Greer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus