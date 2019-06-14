Video
Have I Got News For You shares the footage it couldn’t air during Boris Johnson misconduct case
Mia Jankowicz
Have I Got News For You (HIGNFY) has tweeted out footage discussing the Boris Johnson private prosecution for misconduct - and Ian Hislop made his feelings very clear.
The case, which was quashed after a judicial review of Johnson's court summons, accused the leadership hopeful of misconduct in public office over the referendum campaign claim that "We send £350 million a week to the EU".
During active court cases, the media risks being in contempt of court by discussing them in ways that could prejudice the case - so HIGNFY had to chop the segment.
The show put out a tweet today that said: "Fortunately the dropping of court proceedings ... means we can now show the uncensored footage from the show in which the case was discussed."
The clip, which has been viewed over 7,000 times, shows the panel of regulars Paul Merton and Ian Hislop with guest host Richard Ayoade and guests Richard Osman and Kiri Pritchard-McLean.
"It should be an interesting trial," said Hislop. "Very similar to putting the Pope on trial and saying 'are you a Catholic?'".
"He was sacked from the Times for lying when he was a young journalist, then sacked from the Telegraph for making stuff up on the Europeans, sacked by his own party for lying about an affair, reprimanded for a piece in the Telegraph earlier this year for lying about a poll -"
"Ian," Ayoade gently interrupted. "We're not allowed to say anything that might prejudice the case."
"Well that's fair enough," replied the Private Eye editor. "Because I would like him to have a fair trial, with a desirable result of him being in prison forever."
The show then went on to air footage of Johnson, on the fateful campaign bus during the referendum, staunchly defending the £350 million figure.
"Admit that that figure is grossly misleading," said ITV's Tom Bradbury.
"I won't, I won't, I won't," said Boris.
