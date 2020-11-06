Limit MP terms to make politics less stale and male

Opinion

Published: 11:29 AM November 6, 2020

Readers have their say on how politicians can be more in touch with the people they represent.

What a splendid idea by Nick Roberts to make MPs go on annual ‘life experience’ in order to keep them connected to the communities they represent.

Another idea worth trying is one of term limits. MPs in safe seats on either side of the house become so institutionalised after a while that they almost blend into the green benches. We could all name several examples of MPs who long ago stopped serving their constituents in favour of serving their own egos.







Three terms (likely to be between 11-14 years) is enough in one job for anyone. Those tirelessly devoted to public service could continue to serve at local level or in the second chamber.

This proposal would guarantee a regular influx of new faces with new ideas, it would get rid of the stale and it would increase the numbers of women, LGBTQ+ and BAME MPs. Doubtless it would also be beneficial to the health of those male MPs who have grown rotund and/or florid thanks to the Commons’ generously subsidised meals and alcohol.

Elizabeth Lennon

Oxford

