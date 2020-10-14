Support for Scottish independence surges to all-time high in new poll
- Credit: PA
Support for Scottish independence is at all-time high, a new poll has revealed.
The Ipsos Mori poll for STV News found that 55% of voters now back independence for Scotland, which rises to 58% when undecided voters are stripped out, compared to 42% who support the country remaining in the United Kingdom.
The surge in support for Scotland going its own way could be explained by satisfaction in Boris Johnson's role as prime minister.
A total of 76% of Scots are dissatisfied with his role as PM, and just 19% are happy with his work, giving him a net approval rating of -58.
Veteran SNP MP Pete Wishart tweeted: "The highest ever rating for Scottish independence.
"Sustained majority support all year. This is the 'settled will' of the Scottish people. Scotland will be an independent country."
