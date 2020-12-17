Jacob Rees-Mogg criticises SNP MP's 'silly' Brexit protest as he is suspended from Commons

Video

Published: 4:34 PM December 17, 2020 Updated: 4:36 PM December 17, 2020

An MP who picked up the parliamentary mace in a Brexit protest has been branded "silly" by Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The Commons leader described the actions of the SNP’s Drew Hendry as “silly” and “childish”.



Hendry, the party’s business spokesman, was suspended from the Commons after protesting against the UK Internal Market Bill.



As proceedings on the Bill came to a conclusion, Hendry shouted “this is an outrage” and refused to resume his seat, before picking up the parliamentary mace and attempting to walk out.



The mace is the symbol of royal authority and without it neither House can meet or pass laws.





The House of Commons confirmed that the MP for Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey would be suspended for five sitting days as a result of his actions.



It will include any days in which Parliament may be recalled in the event that there is a breakthrough over a Brexit deal.



During business questions, SNP chief whip Patrick Grady had urged Rees-Mogg to enable remote participation in parliament proceedings to be switched back on.



Rees-Mogg told MPs: “(Grady) asks for things to be switched back on, but we have to be here to do our job properly.



“And it seems to be that under any definition of parliamentary sovereignty, parliamentary sovereignty is not when members of his flock wander up to the table, lift up the mace, prance about the chamber with it because they’re a bit crotchety.



“It’s one of the most ridiculous sights seen in this House in recent years and I thought on behalf of the SNP, (Grady) who is a fine parliamentarian, was going to stand up and apologise for that really silly, childish, babyish display yesterday.”



As Rees-Mogg referred to the actions of Hendry, Tory MP Sir Charles Walker could be heard from the backbenches saying: “Off with his head!”



Following the protest by Hendry, the SNP’s Mike Russell, the constitution secretary for the Scottish government, praised Hendry for “speaking truth to power”.