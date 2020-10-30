News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
Play US Election 2020 Bingo with our printable cards

Steve Anglesey

Published: 4:25 PM October 30, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump hugs the U.S. flag - Credit: Getty Images

If you're looking to kill time while withing for America's big decision, our fun game will tick (or rather, cross) all the boxes.

Download and print out these cards and tweet us when you've filled the card!

The New European's Republican Bingo Card - Credit: TNE

The New European's Democrat Bingo Card - Credit: TNE


U.S Election
Donald Trump

