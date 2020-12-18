Joe Biden says trade deals won't be his priority in snub to Boris Johnson's Brexit Britain
Joe Biden has ruled out prioritising signing trade deals when he enters office in January - in a snub to Boris Johnson's Brexit Britain.
Biden looks set to take a similar 'America First' approach to the economy as his predecessor Donald Trump.
The 78-year-old Democrat politician told the New York Times: “I’m not going to enter any new trade agreement with anybody until we have made major investments here at home and in our workers and in education.”
He added: “I want to make sure we’re going to fight like hell by investing in America first.”
Downing Street had hoped that the new administration could be more receptive to signing a post-Brexit trade deal acceptable to both sides of the Atlantic when he enters office in January.
But his comments are likely to pour cold water on the likelihood of a deal being agreed after the transition period ends.
In September, before the election, Biden issued a warning to Johnson's government.
He said: “We can’t allow the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit.
“Any trade deal between the US and UK must be contingent upon respect for the Agreement and preventing the return of a hard border. Period.”
