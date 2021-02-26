Joe Biden's pick for trade envoy wants to ‘review’ negotiations with UK
The New European
- Credit: AFP via Getty Images
Joe Biden’s nomination as trade representative has said she wants to “review” the progress and objectives of negotiations on a UK-US deal.
In a confirmation hearing before the Senate finance committee, Katherine Tai said she would examine the situation in the light of the UK’s Brexit deal and against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.
International trade secretary Liz Truss and Donald Trump’s trade envoy Robert Lighthizer formally launched negotiations in May 2020.
Tai told the hearing the initial notifications about the intention to open trade talks were sent to Congress in October 2018.
“That’s almost two-and-a-half years ago,” she said.
You may also want to watch:
“If confirmed (as trade representative), it will be important to me to review the progress in the conversations so far, to review the objectives in light of all the changes that have taken place in the last two-and-a-half years.”
In that time “the UK has negotiated two agreements with the EU in the meantime, one to leave the EU, one on its future relationship with the EU” and the world had been hit by coronavirus.
Most Read
- 1 Battle lines drawn between old rivals Johnson and Gove
- 2 Tory Brexiteers demand Northern Ireland Protocol is scrapped
- 3 French diplomat brands Boris Johnson 'a liar' who will blame Brexit costs on Covid
- 4 The end of Britain is nigh: Here's how, when and why...
- 5 Boris Johnson replaces Downing Street's Union unit
- 6 Campaign urges Brits to declare themselves 'European' on 2021 census
- 7 Winning court cases won't stop the Tories... it's time for a change in tactics
- 8 Brexit bother at the border for Britain's animals
- 9 World's largest daffodil farm forced to let flowers rot in fields due to Brexit staffing issues
- 10 SAGE scientists fear 'fresh wave' of coronavirus cases by July
“I would want to have the opportunity, if confirmed, to review the discussions and the negotiations that have taken place so far in the light of all of these developments in the most recent years and months.”
Trump was a vocal supporter of a trade deal with the UK but the new administration is thought to place less of a priority on the issue.
After a call in January following Biden’s inauguration, No 10 said Boris Johnson and the US president “discussed the benefits of a potential free trade deal between our two countries, and the prime minister reiterated his intention to resolve existing trade issues as soon as possible”.
But there was no mention of trade matters in the White House readout of the same call.
Officials in Whitehall have noted Tai’s comments and are awaiting the outcome of her confirmation process.
The government believes it can work with the Biden administration to advance mutual priorities and shape the global trade agenda, including through reform of the World Trade Organisation.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.