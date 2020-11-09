'There is no special relationship with Boris Johnson', warns Joe Biden camp

Published: 9:40 AM November 9, 2020

A source close to the Democrats has dismissed suggestions there will be a 'special relationship' between Joe Biden and Boris Johnson following the US election result.

“They do not think Boris Johnson is an ally,” the Democratic source told the Sunday Times. “They think Britain is an ally. But there will be no special relationship with Boris Johnson.”

The source told the newspaper that they see Dominic Cummings as the British version of Steve Bannon.

They said: “Biden’s got a long memory and Boris is not in his good books. Biden and Obama are like family. Many of the people around Biden have been talking about Boris Johnson. The Kenyan remark has never gone away. They see Boris and [Dominic] Cummings like Trump and Bannon.”

The comments were made as Tommy Vietor, a former Obama press aide, responded to Johnson’s tweet congratulating Biden by branding him a “shapeshifting creep".

He said: “We will never forget your racist comments about Obama and slavish devotion to Trump.”

MORE: Boris Johnson 'toxic' in US for being 'Britain's Trump', claim Joe Biden allies







Another US politician anonymously briefed that the next vice-president is even colder towards the prime minister.

“If you think Joe hates him, you should hear Kamala,” they explained.

A former US ambassador to the UK previously claimed that Biden would not give Johnson a "warm welcome" if he was elected to the White House.