News Europe News Opinion Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News

Joe Biden to discuss donating surplus vaccines to Ireland in St Patrick's Day talk

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 9:21 AM March 17, 2021   
Joe Biden at the Government Buildings, Dublin, Ireland during a 2015 tour

Joe Biden at the government Buildings, Dublin, Ireland during a 2015 tour - Credit: PA

Ireland's prime minister is to hold talks with US president Joe Biden as the traditional St Patrick’s Day engagement goes online.

The Taoiseach traditionally travels to Washington DC for St Patrick’s week to hold a series of high-level meetings with the most powerful political figures in the US.

But the pandemic has prevented Micheal Martin from making the trip this year, with events taking place virtually instead.

Northern Ireland’s first minister Arlene Foster and deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill are also expected to hold a virtual call with vice president Kamala Harris on Wednesday – a meeting that may also involve an appearance from President Biden.

Martin and Biden are both marking their first St Patrick’s Day since they assumed office.

Keeping with tradition, their engagement will involve the presentation of a bowl of shamrock to Biden.

The president often speaks with great pride about his Irish roots, having heritage tracing back to Ballina in Co Mayo and the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth.

Most Read

  1. 1 Labour MP resigns triggering by-election
  2. 2 Global Britain's language barrier
  3. 3 The documentary that made me realise I was wrong about Woody Allen
  1. 4 Russian-owned company handed major Downing Street contract for TV briefings
  2. 5 No 10 should be better prepared for Irish unity poll, warns expert
  3. 6 Boris Johnson warned protest curbs would 'make a dictator blush'
  4. 7 Downing Street contemplated 'chickenpox parties' to build Covid herd immunity, report claims
  5. 8 Mark Francois urges prime minister to stop paying EU over Brexit issues
  6. 9 Dominic Cummings reveals demands he made of Boris Johnson before joining No 10
  7. 10 SNP push to have 'indyref2' mentioned on May's ballot paper

Ahead of the meeting, the Taoiseach predicted the discussions would feature Brexit and the coronavirus crisis.

Ireland’s problems securing Covid-19 vaccine supplies are also set to feature.



This week, president Biden said the US was in discussion with “several countries” over any surplus vaccines that may become available.

Commenting on the engagement with the president, Martin said on Tuesday: “I think the fundamental aspect of tomorrow’s meeting is to strengthen and deepen even further the bilateral relationship between Ireland and the United States.”

Martin’s programme of events begins in the early afternoon with a meeting with speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

He will also meet vice-president Harris.

The Taoiseach’s virtual itinerary also includes a lunch hosted by Pelosi and a memorial event for the late SDLP leader John Hume.

Joe Biden
Coronavirus
Ireland

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Prince Andrew is interviewed by the BBC's Emily Maitlis

Media | Opinion

So why does the press hate Meghan more than Andrew?

Liz Gerard

Author Picture Icon
People clash with police as they gather in Clapham Common, London, after the Reclaim These Streets v

Media

MP 'cross referencing' vigil complaints with those about Dominic Cummings

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Trevor Noah attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019 in New York

Boris Johnson

Grammys host ridicules royal family and Boris Johnson during awards...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Anthony Scaramucci during his brief spell as Donald Trump's White House communications director

Donald Trump | Interview

Why Joe Biden won't want to see his predecessor jailed

Alastair Campbell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus