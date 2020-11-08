Brexiteers of the Week: Julia Hartley-Brewer predicts lockdown won't save 'a single life'

Published: 7:06 PM November 8, 2020

STEVE ANGLESEY lists his the Brexiteers of the Week.

MARTIN DAUBNEY

“‘Stay at home’? Good luck with that. I, and many others I reckon, would rather face jail than miss honouring Remembrance Sunday next week,” wrote the former Brexit Party MEP, Laurence Fox sideman and self-styled warrior against virtue-signalling woke snowflakes.

Martin, it’s possible to remember the fallen and those who served from the comfort of your own home, without putting the generation who lived through the Second World War in increased danger. Surely feeling the need to make a public show is just – now what’s the term – ah yes, “virtue signalling”?

JULIA HARTLEY BREWER

The radio host is railing against the second lockdown, calling for a new party to run against all MPs voting for it and predicting that “Not a single life will be saved in the long run.”

Some might think twice about taking Julia’s word for it. Just over a month ago, on September 29, she tweeted that an upcoming Covid press conference might be the one where “they announce the plague of locusts” or “ admit their ‘not a prediction’ of 200 deaths a day wasn’t a very honest ‘example scenario’?”

Death toll on October 29: 326.

LIZ TRUSS

The trade secretary insulted the EU in her Chatham House speech, calling it “innovation-phobic” and “a narrow-minded, inward-looking club” which had left our economy spending “decades in the slow lane”. Truss added she was now seeking “what I’ve come to call ‘British-shaped’ deals… to show what more we can achieve as a newly independent nation.”







A hint of the British-shaped future ahead can be found in Liz’s much-vaunted new trade deal with Japan, which will see Japanese exporters get 83% of the benefits and UK exporters just 17% – more pear-shaped than British-shaped!

NIGEL FARAGE

“Businesses and jobs are being destroyed… we must put Covid into perspective,” wrote the nicotine-stained man-frog as he relaunched the Brexit Party as the anti-lockdown Reform UK. Surely this must be a very different Nigel Farage from the one who wrote an op-ed for Newsweek earlier this year, headlined “Yes, protecting us all from an epidemic should be prioritised over the economy”. It began: “The first duty of any government is to protect the wellbeing of its citizens and their country. In times of crisis, the economy must always come second.”