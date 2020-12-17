News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News

No-deal Brexit 'not the end of the world', claims Brexiteer Hoey

person

Ruth Lawes

Published: 4:20 PM December 17, 2020    Updated: 4:21 PM December 17, 2020
Brexiteer Kate Hoey.

Brexiteer Kate Hoey. - Credit: Twitter

Brexiteer Kate Hoey has claimed a no-deal Brexit is 'not the end of the world.'

The former Labour MP and new peer said she was not 'too worried' about the prospect of failing to agree on a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.

It comes after concerns have been mounting about the impact of a no-deal on the UK, including possible food shortages and disruption to the supply of medicine. 

The life peer made the remarks while being interviewed on talkRADIO about the on-going negotiations in Brussels.

Hoey said she had no new information about a deal but added "clearly talks have gone on and there is movement."

You may also want to watch:

She said: "I'm optimistic that if we do get a trade arrangement that it will be something I could vote for and that most of our strong campaigning Brexit MPs would be able to vote for."


Most Read

  1. 1 German TV show mocks Boris Johnson and Brexit in Crown parody 'The Clown'
  2. 2 Boris Johnson accused of being a 'Remainer' as Brexiteers in government accused of 'sell-out'
  3. 3 Mail on Sunday silent on its 'source' over Brexit
  1. 4 Government sparks fears of 'chaos' after rushing through emergency Brexit legislation
  2. 5 Remainers should not give in to temptation to gloat
  3. 6 Why I have changed my mind on Brexit
  4. 7 Michael Fabricant cut-off by speaker after branding Keir Starmer a 'smarmy lawyer'
  5. 8 Telegraph editor told her newspaper is a 'big part of the Brexit problem'
  6. 9 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
  7. 10 SNP MP ordered to leave Commons over 'outrageous' Brexit protest
Brexit

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Brexit

Post-Brexit Cornwall to receive only 5% of what it needs to replace EU...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon

Brexit Party | Video

'Is this the best he can do?': Richard Tice mocked over post-Brexit list...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon

Brexit | Video

Spanish foreign minister praised for explanation of deadlock in Brexit...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon

Politics Live | Video

Brexit ploy to 'make Britain low tax, low regulation economy', claims...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus