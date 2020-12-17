No-deal Brexit 'not the end of the world', claims Brexiteer Hoey

Published: 4:20 PM December 17, 2020 Updated: 4:21 PM December 17, 2020

Brexiteer Kate Hoey has claimed a no-deal Brexit is 'not the end of the world.'

The former Labour MP and new peer said she was not 'too worried' about the prospect of failing to agree on a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.

It comes after concerns have been mounting about the impact of a no-deal on the UK, including possible food shortages and disruption to the supply of medicine.

The life peer made the remarks while being interviewed on talkRADIO about the on-going negotiations in Brussels.

Hoey said she had no new information about a deal but added "clearly talks have gone on and there is movement."

She said: "I'm optimistic that if we do get a trade arrangement that it will be something I could vote for and that most of our strong campaigning Brexit MPs would be able to vote for."



