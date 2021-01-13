Opinion
Why I'll be making Leave EU's move to Ireland as difficult as possible
- Credit: LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images
Leave.EU's decision to register themselves in Co. Waterford, Ireland is very unwelcome, concerning and more importantly, requires rigorous scrutiny.
While some commentators may have allowed themselves a wry smile at the irony that an organisation set up to take the UK out of the EU have themselves decided to remain within the bloc, the irony and mild humour should not get in the way of the fact that this requires rigorous scrutiny.
The concerns from an Irish point of view are manifold and I have referred several of them onto the relevant authorities. Firstly, how can an organisation located in Bristol with activities concentrated in the UK can retain a .eu domain name when 80,000 other domain names registered to British users have been suspended? The attractiveness of retaining this domain and indeed title are obvious to an established online platform like Leave.EU in terms of maintaining it’s high search engine ranking, presence on social media, political brand and much else. But the UK has left the EU, why should they be able to brass plate their way to retaining that lucrative domain?
As a campaigning organisation, Leave.EU retains a considerable database of personal and corporate data, if they are now operating out of a new office in Waterford, then the retention and use of all this data must be in line with the EU’s GDPR rules. The EU-UK Trade Agreement facilitates a 'bridging period' of six months for adequacy, but Leave.EU will need to identify a Lead Supervisory Authority for the purposes of Data Protection and, if it has moved from the UK to Waterford, has it correspondingly moved from the jurisdiction of the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office to that of the Data Protection Commissioner and, by default, the extended jurisdiction of the European Data Protection Board?
It must be remembered that Leave.EU are first and foremost a political campaign group, are they registered with the Standards in Public Office Commission? Will and have they declared any political donations, revenues and expenditure to the appropriate authorities now that they are domiciling themselves in Ireland in order to retain their .eu domain name?
You may also want to watch:
Given the decision to establish an office in Waterford while still being operational and run out of the UK, are Leave.EU’s books in orders? It is important the Irish Revenue Commissioners assess their activity and ensure all is in order.
One might ask, why pursue these matters, what about free speech and who cares about Brexit anymore, isn’t it done? That might be true but while we cherish free speech, we should always question the activities of these organisations who often hide behind the notion of free speech to engage in utterly odious political behaviour. We have sadly seen in Washington DC what the consequences can be and in turn, we must recognise that rigorous scrutiny must always be applied to campaign groups - especially one like Leave.EU.
Most Read
- 1 Matt Hancock praises free school meals before being reminded he voted against them
- 2 Brexit changes lead to exodus of Brits from Spain, UK nationals claim
- 3 Theresa May in Brexit warning to Boris Johnson's government
- 4 Tory backbenchers defeat Jacob Rees-Mogg's attempt to postpone debates
- 5 Nigel Farage launches new party in Scotland to promote 'positive case for the Union'
- 6 Graham Norton criticises Priti Patel claiming 'it's extraordinary she’s in charge of anything'
- 7 Brexiteer MP ridiculed after calling for free movement of goods between GB and NI
- 8 Priti Patel confuses lockdown rules - despite insisting they were 'simple and clear'
- 9 No 10 seeks help of social media influencers to improve government's image in latest job advert
- 10 PMQs Review: The one where the speaker finally snapped
Throughout the Brexit process, both before the referendum and during the campaign, Leave.EU has courted controversy and spouted the most incendiary rhetoric from the outset. When not attacking the EU and demanding a no-deal Brexit, key figureheads helped fundraise for the pro-Brexit, Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland.
Indeed, Leave.EU has focussed much attention on personal attacks on Irish politicians like Leo Varadkar, Simon Coveney and Ireland in general as well as our Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier. Barnier himself is extremely popular Ireland and European Movement Ireland will award him the annual European of the year award this month in recognition of his commitment to Ireland and the entire EU during the Brexit negotiations.
From a personal point of view, I have no interest in seeing a group like Leave.EU relocate their particular brand of extremist politics to Ireland either to use Ireland as a handy vehicle to maintain the high profile of their brand name within UK politics or to try and clumsily spread the contagion of their work into Ireland, a strongly pro-EU country with ‘remain’ generally scoring 85% - 90% in opinion polls of Irish voters.
To be frank, Leave.EU are not welcome in Ireland, but if they are to base themselves here, they better have their paperwork in order. I and others intend to make their attempts to operate from Ireland as difficult as possible.
Neale Richmond is a Fine Gael TD (Member of Parliament) for the Dublin Rathdown Constituency. He formerly Chaired the Irish Senate’s Brexit Committee.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.