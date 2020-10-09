Wales' first minister hits back at Donald Trump over tweet about coronavirus

Published: 4:00 PM October 9, 2020 Updated: 4:01 PM October 9, 2020

Wales' first minister has hit back at Donald Trump after criticisms of his country over coronavirus lockdowns.

Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham tweeted “Your future under Biden: ‘Rolling lockdowns’ will become norm in Wales” along with a link to a BBC News article on October 7. It was retweet by the US president.

In the article, Wales’s chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton was quoted as saying that rolling lockdowns could take place in the country over the winter to control the spread of Covid-19.

First minister Mark Drakeford was asked to comment on Trump’s retweet during the Welsh government’s coronavirus press conference on Friday.

“I think the tweet that the president retweeted said that if Joe Biden were to be elected, then the United States could look like Wales,” Drakeford replied.

You may also want to watch:

“There are very, very many people in the United States who would be absolutely delighted if they had the levels of coronavirus that we have over there, if they had the sort of health service that we have available here over there, and if they had the sort of government that conducts business on behalf of their population in the orderly and careful way that we do on behalf of the Welsh population.

“So I think many people will have read that tweet and be thinking to themselves, ‘If only that could be true’.”