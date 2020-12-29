Brexiteer mocked after figuring out deal gives Britain just 2.32% more fish after EU departure

Published: 10:19 AM December 29, 2020

A Brexiteer's claim that Boris Johnson's deal with the European Union will give the country just 2.32% more fish has been mocked.

Martin Daubney, a former Brexit Party MEP, took to Twitter to herald the Brexit agreement that Boris Johnson had secured on Christmas Eve claiming that they had "fought against the entire establishment - and won."

But within hours the politician had number crunched the detail to figure out that the result of that deal was just 2.32% more fish for UK fishermen.

He tweeted: "After two days of poring over the Brexit Agreement, it is my clear conclusion that my initial gut feeling – this treaty betrays the UK's fishing industry & coastal communities - is true."

Whilst voices from the fishing industry supported Daubney's outcry, others could not help but take amusement from his proclamation.

THREAD ON FISHING: I've spent hours poring over the #BrexitDeal

* There are 87 species of fish subject to shared EU/UK quotas



* In 2020, across them all, UK gets average 33.6% of quotas



* In 2026, it "rises" to 35.92%



>> So the UK gets just 2.32% more fish after Brexit << pic.twitter.com/HmTs7Neafz — Martin Daubney (@MartinDaubney) December 27, 2020

"'The UK gets just 2.32% more fish after Brexit', announces Brexiteers who championed taking back control of our fish," wrote one.

"Here is a Brexiter with the reality of Brexit finally dawning on him," said another.

Emma Lee responded: "And herein lies the problem. Prominent Brexiters are seeing all the holes in this deal. Did anyone get the Brexit they voted for? These noisy voices still won't be happy and the rest of us have to put up with their masochistic behaviour".

Bob Fisher commented: "This just sums up Brexit reality".

Another added: "You won, get over it!"