The Mash Report axed after accusations of 'left-wing bias'
- Credit: BBC
The Mash Report, the BBC show which was accused of left-wing bias, will not return for another series.
The programme, a satirical take on the week’s news which featured Nish Kumar and Rachel Parris, first aired in 2017.
The BBC said in a statement: “We are very proud of The Mash Report but, in order to make room for new comedy shows, we sometimes have to make difficult decisions and it won’t be returning.
“We would like to thank all those involved in four brilliant series and hope to work with Nish Kumar, Rachel Parris and the team in the future.”
In 2018, broadcaster Andrew Neil singled out The Mash Report while complaining that the corporation’s comedy output was too left-wing,
He called the BBC Two programme “self-satisfied, self-adulatory, unchallenged left-wing propaganda”.
New director general Tim Davie previously dismissed reports that he planned to overhaul BBC comedy, saying “comedy has always been poking at authority”.
But he said: “We need to nurture brilliant writers from all kind of perspectives” and there must be “no assumed point of view”.
