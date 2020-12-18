Sing along with Mitch Benn's Christmas 2020 songbook
- Credit: Archant
Keep your spirits high with The New European's alternative Christmas songs, specially penned for the season by columnist Mitch Benn
BREXIT WONDERLAND
Shop bells ring, no-one’s listening
On the shelves, things are missing
A worrying sight, we’re hungry tonight
Starving in a Brexit Wonderland
Gone away is the old deal
Here to stay is the no-deal
The chains of supply
Have all gone bye-bye
Chaos in a Brexit Wonderland
In the meadow we can build a Boris
Out of snow and twigs and crown him King
By the morning he will all be melted
But still he’ll be more use than the real thing
Later on we’ll conspire
And set our furniture on fire
To burn while we sleep
And that’s how we’ll keep
From freezing in a Brexit Wonderland
COVID CHRISTMAS EVERYBODY
(To the tune of Slade's Merry Xmas Everybody)
Are you hanging up your mask upon your face?
The elastic round your ears keeps it in place?
Are you keeping social distance
Three people to a room?
Are you greeting all your family on Zoom?
So here it is, Covid Christmas
Wash your hands until they’re clean
Look to the future now
And dream of the vacci-i-ine
FROSTY THE NO-MAN
Frosty the no-man
Had a real big job to do
He was sent to seal
A revised trade deal
With the rest of the EU
Frosty the no-man
Went to Brussels so they say
He’d been told “Say no”
“To everything” and so
He was told to go away
HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE BREXIT
Have yourself a merry little Brexit
Starting January
From then all our troubles increase drastically
Have yourself a merry little Brexit
Though it’s hard to do
From now on we’re gonna miss the old EU
Here we are on our own again
All alone again, this year
Faithful friends who would stick with us
Are now sick of us, it’s clear
Through the years we’ll all be stuck together
Travel’s not allowed
Our passports are blue
But they don’t work somehow
So have yourselves a Merry Little Brexit now
STOP THE TORIES
(To the tune of Jona Lewie's Stop the Cavalry)
Hey Mr. Johnson comes over here
To say Britain’s doing splendidly
Not that he would know any day he’ll go
On his Caribbean holiday
Yes he is a toff
I have had enough
Can we stop the To-ories?
They’ve made life a bitch
And each other rich
Down throughout the centuries
Played us for a mug
Glib and rich and smug
Can we stop the To-ories?
Carrie Symonds sits again
All alone in Number 10
She’s left holding her big baby
Where oh where can Boris be?
Bung! Goes another big
Taxpayer-funded gig
To somebody’s wife or hubby
Though they’re cleaning up
Don’t call them corrupt
This is just a chumocracy
No they can’t complain
On that gravy train
Can we stop the To-ories?
Dubber dubber dumb dumb
Dubber dubber dumb
They think we’re dubber dumb
Dubber dubber dumb
Wish they could be gone by Christmas...
DONALD TRUMP IS COMING TO TOWN
You better not yawn
You better not sigh
You better not laugh
I’m telling you why
Donald Trump is coming to town
He’s bringing a list
Of foolish lawsuits
They’ll all be thrown out
With derision and hoots
Donald Trump is coming to town
He sues you when you’re sleeping
He sues you when you wake
Though everybody knows he lost
He insists there’s some mistake
So get some popcorn
And watch because this
Slow motion train wreck
You don’t want to miss
Donald Trump is coming to town
LET IT RAIN
Well the weather outside is dreary
And we’re trying to be cheery
But we’re British so it’s a pain
Let it rain, let it rain, let it rain
Well we long for snowy weather
But instead, it’s just whatever
So we stay in and complain
Let it rain, let it rain, let it rain
When we finally get some snow
It’ll be at the wrong time of year
In February don’t you know
Is when it will usually appear
Then the country will be closin’
‘Cos our roads will all be frozen
But for now it’s just grey and plain
Let it rain, let it rain, let it rain
LAST CHRISTMAS
Last Christmas you wanted our votes
But the very next day you threw them away
This year we’re living in tiers
And the country is looking dreadful
Last Christmas you had a good deal
But as soon as you won it all came undone
This year your failure is clear
Some leadership is essential
SANE CHRISTMAS
I’m dreaming of a sane Christmas
Just like the ones we used to get
When the land was stable
And we were able
To sleep, not lie awake and fret
I’m dreaming of a sane Christmas
Before the country lost its brain
My your days be simple and plain
And may all your Christmases be sane
