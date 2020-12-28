Officials accused of copying and pasting chunks of text into Brexit deal agreement
- Credit: PA Wire/PA Images
Officials have been accused of copying and pasting chunks of text into the Brexit deal agreement.
Experts have spotted buried within page 921 of the UK-EU trade document references to dated computer software in the agreement which are decades old.
Referencing encryption technology, it mentions Netscape Communicator as a "modern e-mail software package" - last updated in 2002.
It also recommends the use of SHA-1 as a "hash algorithm" despite the fact it was depreciated in 2011.
The references have led experts to believe key texts have been copied and pasted from old documentation due to the lack of time to secure a deal.
It was reported EU officials were said to have been spending Christmas Day finalising the documents.
You may also want to watch:
Paul Maunders said: "I wonder how much of UK-EU trade deal has been copy and pasted from old 90s documents".
LSE academic Edmund Schuster tweeted: "Taking the UK into its bright future, using Netscape and SHA-1. This is unbelievable, although perhaps we should be grateful that we haven’t agreed to DNA data exchange via telegraph".
Most Read
- 1 Shadow ministers prepare to resign after Keir Starmer instructs them to vote for Brexit deal
- 2 First political party to commit itself to campaigning for UK to rejoin EU
- 3 Boris Johnson's Erasmus replacement will cost more than £100m
- 4 Brexiteer shouts down pro-EU campaigner for pointing out deal is not 'will of the people'
- 5 Priti Patel 'schooled' on defence of death penalty in resurfaced Question Time clip
- 6 Telegraph editor told her newspaper is a 'big part of the Brexit problem'
- 7 Brexit deal allows review in 2024 which could bring closer alignment to EU
- 8 German TV show mocks Boris Johnson and Brexit in Crown parody 'The Clown'
- 9 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
- 10 At least 20 members of ERG expected to vote down Brexit deal
Edwin Hayward remarked: "Wow! Parts of the Brexit deal seem to have fallen through a time warp from the 1990s (perhaps the same one the antique version of Excel used for track and trace came from?)"
Jed Murphy quipped: "Maybe if you view the Deal on Netscape Navigator it all looks much better. It’s just darned Chrome that makes it look so bad!"
Rob Merrick commented: "This is strange - because Brexit is mostly copied and pasted from the 1950s".
"This is like the ferry contracts shaped from a pizza agreement all over again, isn’t it?" noted another.
"People laughed when I insisted on keeping my old AOL discs..." joked Graeme Casey.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.