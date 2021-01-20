Video
‘Don’t haste ye back’ - Nicola Sturgeon's perfect farewell message to Donald Trump
- Credit: PA
Nicola Sturgeon has given Donald Trump the "perfect" farewell message.
Speaking ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration, the Scottish first minister congratulated the president-elect and his running mate Kamala Harris.
During First Minister’s Questions in the Scottish Parliament the Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie repeated his calls for Trump’s business interests in Scotland to be investigated under an unexplained wealth order.
The Trump Organisation owns golf courses in Menie, Aberdeenshire, and in Turnberry, South Ayrshire.
Harvie said advice from a senior QC, published by the campaign group Avaaz, makes it “crystal clear” that responsibility for unexplained wealth orders lies with ministers rather than the Crown Office.
He said: “Will the first minister stop hiding behind officials and seek an unexplained wealth order to ensure that Trump’s purchases in Scotland are given the scrutiny they urgently need?”
Sturgeon replied: “Firstly I’m sure many of us across the chamber and across Scotland will be very happy to say cheerio to Donald Trump today.
Most Read
- 1 Tory minister admits UK rejected EU's music visa offer in order to 'take back control' of borders
- 2 Susanna Reid takes on Priti Patel over government's gaslighting of public on coronavirus
- 3 Brexiteer musician accused of hypocrisy after demanding No 10 help bands with EU visa
- 4 Priti Patel fails to appear in Commons to answer questions on missing police records
- 5 PMQs: Ben Bradshaw calls out Boris Johnson over Brexit lies
- 6 Kwasi Kwarteng confirms post-Brexit review of workers' rights
- 7 Iain Duncan Smith defends calling Donald Trump 'a decent man'
- 8 The bigot we should have called out on day one
- 9 Piers Morgan calls on Priti Patel to resign over missing crime records fiasco
- 10 GB News seeks to hire Nick Ferrari and Julia Hartley-Brewer to present on new channel
“I think ‘don’t haste ye back’ might be the perfect rejoinder to him.
“In advance of the inauguration later on, I’m sure we all want to send our congratulations to soon-to-be president Biden and soon-to-be vice-president Kamala Harris.
“Kamala Harris in particular today doesn’t just become the vice-president, she makes history in a number of different ways and she has my warm congratulations on that.”
Sturgeon said she has not read the legal advice in detail but added that unexplained wealth orders are a matter for the Lord Advocate.
Last year, Trump’s son Eric branded Mr Harvie “an irrelevant and spineless politician” after suggesting the organisation’s purchases were made using unlawfully obtained money.
Eric Trump, who is a trustee and executive vice-president of the Trump Organisation, demanded Harvie “retract his libellous statements”.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.