Nicola Sturgeon tells Boris Johnson to 'work from home' instead as he plans trip to Scotland

Published: 2:46 PM January 27, 2021

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged Boris Johnson to follow his own coronavirus advice ahead of a planned trip to the country - to work from home and avoid unnecessary travel.

The SNP politician said her Tory opponent is "welcome" any time as prime minister of the UK, but reminded him of his advice to the public, which she said "has to apply to all of us".

Johnson is attempting to 'shore up' support for the Union after polling showed leads for independence in Scotland.

Sturgeon told the latest coronavirus press briefing: “I am not and never would be saying that Boris Johnson is not welcome in Scotland - he’s the prime minister of the UK. Beyond that, everyone’s welcome in Scotland.

“Even if I had the ability to stop him, that’s not what this is about. I’d be really disappointed if that’s how what I’m about to say is translated.

“But we’re living in a global pandemic and every day right now I stand, look down the camera, and say what I’m about to say. Boris Johnson does it, I heard him as recently as yesterday - don’t travel unless it is really essential. Work from home if you possibly can.

“That has to apply to all of us. People like me and Boris Johnson have to be in work for reasons I think most people understand. But we don’t have to travel across the UK as part of that - is that really essential right now?

"We have a duty to lead by example and if we are going to suggest we don’t take these rules as seriously as we should, it gets harder to convince other people.”