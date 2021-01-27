News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News

Video

Nicola Sturgeon tells Boris Johnson to 'work from home' instead as he plans trip to Scotland

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 2:46 PM January 27, 2021   
Nicola Sturgeon at the latest coronavirus press briefing

Nicola Sturgeon at the latest coronavirus press briefing - Credit: Twitter

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged Boris Johnson to follow his own coronavirus advice ahead of a planned trip to the country - to work from home and avoid unnecessary travel.

The SNP politician said her Tory opponent is "welcome" any time as prime minister of the UK, but reminded him of his advice to the public, which she said "has to apply to all of us".

Johnson is attempting to 'shore up' support for the Union after polling showed leads for independence in Scotland.

Sturgeon told the latest coronavirus press briefing:  “I am not and never would be saying that Boris Johnson is not welcome in Scotland - he’s the prime minister of the UK. Beyond that, everyone’s welcome in Scotland.

“Even if I had the ability to stop him, that’s not what this is about. I’d be really disappointed if that’s how what I’m about to say is translated.

“But we’re living in a global pandemic and every day right now I stand, look down the camera, and say what I’m about to say. Boris Johnson does it, I heard him as recently as yesterday - don’t travel unless it is really essential. Work from home if you possibly can.

“That has to apply to all of us. People like me and Boris Johnson have to be in work for reasons I think most people understand. But we don’t have to travel across the UK as part of that - is that really essential right now?

Most Read

  1. 1 Nigel Farage reminded of claim that 'acid test of Brexit' surrounds fishing after clip resurfaces
  2. 2 Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid reject Boris Johnson's coronavirus claim
  3. 3 Pro-Brexit fishing campaigner says Boris Johnson's deal has left her with 'no fish'
  1. 4 SNP MP asks Priti Patel why she has not stood down following UK border comments
  2. 5 Ed Miliband mocks Kwasi Kwarteng's 'road to Damascus conversion'
  3. 6 European parliament agrees to add British overseas territories to post-Brexit tax haven blacklist
  4. 7 Telegraph columnist blames Angela Merkel for Brexit
  5. 8 Sky News presenter says Boris Johnson is 'gaslighting the nation' over Covid claims
  6. 9 Tories abstain on motion to protect post-Brexit workers' rights
  7. 10 Piers Morgan causes hilarity with 'Priti Patel with a brain' jibe

"We have a duty to lead by example and if we are going to suggest we don’t take these rules as seriously as we should, it gets harder to convince other people.”

Nicola Sturgeon
Boris Johnson
Coronavirus

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Therese Coffey on Good Morning Britain

Therese Coffey | Video

Minister terminates interview after suggesting public's age and weight...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
23/01/2021. London, United Kingdom. Boris Johnson speaks to Joe Biden .The Prime Minister Boris John

Boris Johnson

This picture of Boris Johnson on the phone to Joe Biden has caused a stir

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVI

Scottish Independence

Boris Johnson to visit Scotland this week in attempt to shore up the union

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
A very quiet Eurostar departures area in London St Pancras International railway station

Brexit

Brexiteer calls for UK to save Eurostar - by buying it and renaming it...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus