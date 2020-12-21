Nigel Farage mocked after complaining about EU controlling their borders

Published: 8:41 AM December 21, 2020 Updated: 8:48 AM December 21, 2020

Brexiteers have been mocked after fuming about EU countries closing their borders to England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - after previously complaining the EU prevents countries exerting their own control.

France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Ireland and Bulgaria have all imposed restrictions on UK travel, while the Port of Dover announced its ferry terminal was closing to all traffic leaving the UK due to French border restrictions.

The EU's 27 members states are expected to hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss a blanket ban on travel from the UK.

The reports have angered anti-EU voices who have claimed that it is "Brexit revenge".

We are dealing with thugs and bullies who want to make us sign a bad deal.



Time to walk away, to hell with the EU. https://t.co/6LFjA3mvaq — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) December 20, 2020

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said Boris Johnson must walk away from talks without a deal.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "We are dealing with thugs and bullies who want to make us sign a bad deal. Time to walk away, to hell with the EU."

Former Labour MEP Seb Dance responded: "I’m pleased you see your lifelong wish for closed borders to be the utter self-defeating idiocy it always was. But wouldn’t it be a better idea if we were to stay in the institutions that could actually work to overcome arbitrary border closures?"

Comedian James Felton wrote: "Yesterday you were wanking on about how China let the disease spread and now you’re crying your tits off about France closing their borders because of a potentially fast-spreading new strain in the UK, you grifting charlatan bag of shit."

"I thought he was in favour of countries controlling their own borders," queried another.

"I'm no expert but I thought Nigel would've been in favour of sovereign nations implementing control of their borders," commented Nika Mironova.

Brexiters whining about EU countries wanting to close their borders pic.twitter.com/e3ICCIQNhI — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 20, 2020

Chris York said: "If there's one thing we're learning right now it's that you most certainly can be part of the EU *and* control your own borders."

Mike Holden quipped: "We hold all the cards, they need us more than we need them."



