Nigel Farage insists £10,000 bet on Donald Trump win was a 'great price'

Published: 10:05 AM December 17, 2020

Nigel Farage has insisted his £10,000 bet on Donald Trump winning the US election was a "great price" after he was asked if he accepted he has lost his money.

Farage appeared on ITV's Peston to defend the money he spent ahead of election day, and still refused to accept it was a fair election.

He said: "Yeah it was a great price. He was 2/1 against when it was pretty clear it was an evens race.

"We've seen that because four or five key states Biden is ahead by - on average - half a percentage point."

Asked if he thought it was time for his friend to accept defeat graciously, he replied: "I've seen postal votes in the United Kingdom, wherever you get it on a large scale you get fraud, but I don't think he's going to be able to overturn it.

"So I do think - despite the fact they gained the House, they'll hold the Senate, and they've won lots of seats in more counties over 35 years - I think it will be Joe Biden."

Farage refused to accept it was a 'fair election', telling the programme: "Anywhere there is wide-spread postal voting you will see fraud and intimidation. It's a rotten system."