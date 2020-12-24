Video
Nigel Farage admits no-deal Brexit 'was never a possibility'
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has welcomed the end of the "charade" surrounding talks, and admitted no-deal Brexit "was never a possibility" in negotiations.
He explained: "At least the charade is over. We've been put through this agony over the last few weeks that there could be a no deal.
"That was never a possibility, there was always going to be a deal, and it was always going to be a deal in the interests of the French fisherman and German carmakers. And that's what we've got."
Pointed out by LBC presenter Nick Ferrari that it "helps the UK" too, he said: "Well a good deal helps the UK. A bad deal doesn't help the UK, it helps our European competitors".
Farage refused to be drawn on whether it was a bad deal or not, but said there was "no scrutiny" and would be "rammed before parliament before anyone has even read it".
"The final document is likely to be as long as 2,000 pages and, fine, we can go through the fine-comb detail on fishing and see how much we've conceded."
"How tied are we going to be to Brussels' rules in the future? I can't answer that right now".
He added "by the time we get to the detail of the long-term commitment, the vote will have passed".
