Nigel Farage considering new anti-lockdown party to rival Laurence Fox's efforts

Published: 12:16 PM September 27, 2020 Updated: 12:27 PM September 27, 2020

Fresh off the back of claims Laurence Fox is planning to launch a new political party which will contradict the Tory stance on Covid-19, Nigel Farage has said he could also form a new party to oppose the government's "authoritarian" measures.

The Brexit Party leader has added pressure on prime minister Boris Johnson by claiming the new measures are a threat to freedom, as sceptics fear a new lockdown to deal with the coronavirus.

The former UKIP leader told the Times that he was not ruling out launching a new anti-lockdown party to challenge Johnson.

He explained: "We stood aside for Boris Johnson's government, now many are questioning why we bothered."

Farage's remarks come on the same day that actor Fox confirmed a TNE report that he was considering launching his own political outfit.

In a statement, Fox said: “Over many years it has become clear that our politicians have lost touch with the people they represent and govern.

“Moreover, our public institutions now work to an agenda beyond their main purpose. Our modern United Kingdom was borne out of the respectful inclusion of so many individual voices.”

Fox is said to have already raised £1 million for the tentatively named "Reclaim" party, which was described by one Westminster source as a "UKIP for culture".

He hopes to launch the party next month, and the name is subject to the Electoral Commission's approval.

But in a further split of the right, David Kurtan - a former UKIP spokesperson and a London Assembly member - has unveiled the "Heritage Party".

On its website, the party claims: "We stand for free speech and liberty, traditional family values, national sovereignty and financial responsibility."

It continues: "For far too long, the United Kingdom has been led down a path of managed decline by successive governments, and the current government has implemented a terrible and destructive erosion of our civil liberties.

"We are a great nation and we deserve better!"

