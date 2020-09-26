New poll gives Labour three point lead over Tories

Published: 8:21 PM September 26, 2020 Updated: 8:29 PM September 26, 2020

A new poll has given Labour a three-point lead over the Conservatives for the first time since Boris Johnson took power.

Opinium polling found the opposition has increased its share of support by three points to 42% of support, compared to the Tories, which saw a drop in backing by three points.

It means the government are now trailing the opposition for the first time since before the general election, after a number of polls showed their lead had been wiped out.

The same Westminster polling found the SNP had risen by a point to 6%, the Lib Dems dropped a point to 5% and the Greens were non-movers on 4%.

BBC Newsnight's Lewis Goodall tweeted: "Just one poll but a bit of a moment in recent British politics. This is the first Labour lead since July 2019. Not an election for ages but if it were to become sustained (and worse) then would make an already volatile Conservative parliamentary party more combustible still."

Opinium also found Keir Starmer is also well ahead of Johnson when voters are asked about the best candidate for prime minister - with 36% choosing the Labour leader (up 4 points) and 32% preferring Johnson.