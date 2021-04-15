Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM April 15, 2021

Streaker Olmo Garcia is removed from the pitch during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg match between Granada CF and Manchester United at Los Carmenes on April 08, 2021 - Credit: Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

The city of Paris has mislaid two 10-tonne art deco fountains that stood near the Port de la Chapelle metro station.

The landmarks were built in 1935 but were moved temporarily in 2014 to clear a new tram route for the 2024 Olympic Games. However, no-one now seems to know where they were put.

Local official Eric Lejoindre said that Paris’ department of roads was researching the likely whereabouts of the fountains but denied that someone might have stolen them. “They were very, very monumental,” he said.

***

The streaker who interrupted Manchester United’s Europa League win in Granada says he is the messiah and intends to preach a gospel of public nudity.

Olmo Garcia, 37, told reporters: “I want all people to be naked and sing about miracles. I want to preach the autumn gospel of peace. I am the messiah, I know how to heal the world.”

Police said former health food company owner Garcia sneaked to the La Liga club’s deserted Los Carmenes stadium at 7am on the morning of the game and hid under a large tarpaulin for 14 hours before making his appearance - all the more shocking since no fans were in attendance because of Covid-19 restrictions.

***

An environmental campaigner in Gniezno, central Poland, has temporarily prevented 781 trees from being cut down by nailing his own hand to one of them.

Activist Bogdan Bentyn filmed the incident, which included the man saying: “How will we protect old people if we cannot protect old trees?”

Officials say they want to remove invasive species and other trees that are in poor health, and in return will plant just over 200 new trees as well as shrubs, perennials and ornamental grasses.

***







A man from Vienna has had a 500 euro (£435) fine for “provocatively” farting at police reduced to 100 euros (£87) on appeal after a 10-month legal battle.

The unidentified culprit was originally found guilty of offending public decency when he “let go a massive intestinal wind apparently with full intent” during a row with officers in June 2020.

He claimed on appeal that breaking wind should be seen as a right under freedom of expression. The judge called this “ridiculous” but reduced the fine after determining that the man only had “average” culpability for his fart.

***

Students in Verona are protesting after a 15-year-old was asked to blindfold herself during a German oral test carried out via an online Zoom meeting.

Pupils said the girl, who a teacher suspected may have been cheating by using a book on her lap, covered her eyes with a scarf before continuing to answer.

Camilla Velotta, president of the provincial student council, said: “We have no words to describe the disgust we feel at hearing such episodes. It is not tolerable that distance learning, already a fallacious system in itself, becomes a pretext for implementing repressive and violent measures against students.”

***

A man who drove from Spain to France with the body of his partner on the passenger seat is believed to have been trying to take her to Switzerland for burial.

The unnamed 88-year-old’s remains had been hidden under a blanket. Her 66-year-old partner is thought to have driven from Galicia in Spain’s north-west via Madrid before crossing into France just north of Figueres. He went back across the border after spotting a road block but was arrested after crashing his car near Girona.

Police believe the man’s partner passed away of natural causes and had been dead for two to three weeks before their grim discovery.

***

A Croatian fisherman has caught the largest scampi on record - a 43cm whopper which weighs in at 350 grams.

Tome Šarić landed his catch near the bridge that connects the island of Pag to the mainland.

Scampi, also known as Dublin Bay prawns, normally grow to a maximum length of 25cm.

***

Police in Gronau, Germany, say they have arrested a man for trying to break into their own station.

The 25-year-old was held after scaling a wall and trying to force his way through a door with a knife, according to officers. It is not known whether he knew the nature of the building he was allegedly attempting to enter.

Police said the same suspect had been arrested earlier in the week on suspicion of robbing two petrol stations, and is also accused of stealing a purse from a restaurant.