'For your files!' - Piers Morgan hits back at Nigel Farage
Piers Morgan has continued his feud with Donald Trump cheerleader Nigel Farage after the Brexiteer appeared on his programme to deny he had ever advocated bleach as a treatment for Covid-19.
Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the Brexit Party leader challenged Morgan after he used it as an example of his poor handling of the pandemic.
"His refusal to mandate people to wear masks, to tell them from the podium to take it seriously and to social distance, his nonsensical cure theories like bleach and so on. All of it was woefully irresponsible..."
But Farage cut in: "No, no, no, no, no, no, no. End this nonsense. He never mentioned bleach Piers. Do not, do not allow your viewers to believe that..."
"We literally all heard him say it, Farage. What are you talking about?" shot back Morgan.
"Are you seriously telling me that he said bleach?" the Brexit Party leader asked.
"Yes!" both presenters exclaimed.
"Well, you're wrong, wrong, and wrong, and let me tell you..."
Morgan interrupted and explained that Trump had advised the use of bleach during a coronavirus press conference in the White House and also showed him a clip.
"Piers," Farage blurted before stopping himself from uttering what seemed to be profanity, "...you're talking utter rubbish.
"You are sinking to the gutter by talking about bleach."
He added: "Grow up and stop being fake news, he never said bleach," before claiming the programme had low ratings.
The argument has now spilt over to Twitter with Morgan taunting the president supporter.
In his tweet, Morgan posted an image of Trump facing a board detailing coronavirus advice, with reference to bleach as a “disinfectant”.
It read: “Commonly available disinfectants (Bleach and Isoprop Alcohol) work to kill the virus”.
